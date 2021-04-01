JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,449,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.72% of Discovery worth $254,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 364,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,999,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

