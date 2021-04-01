JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SDVKY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. 50,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $28.75.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

