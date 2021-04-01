JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 106,421 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of CoStar Group worth $351,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $23.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $845.33. 1,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $843.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.17 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

