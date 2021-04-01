JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 154,658 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.66% of Roper Technologies worth $298,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $406.79. 3,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,476. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

