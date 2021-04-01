JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,057 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.52% of Globant worth $284,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Globant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Globant by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 122.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 156,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.30. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.