JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,471,776 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,471,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.04% of Phillips 66 worth $316,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $82.18. 27,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

