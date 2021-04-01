JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,366,465 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,562,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,366,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.76% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $346,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.