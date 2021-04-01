JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 456,999 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.66% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $305,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,518. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

