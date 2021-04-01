JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 750,136 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.72% of Twist Bioscience worth $255,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,112. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,860 shares of company stock worth $26,275,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

