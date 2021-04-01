JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 944,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $262,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 107,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

