JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.14% of Snap-on worth $290,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $229.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.85. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $233.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

