JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JCGI traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 641 ($8.37). 340,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 699.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 665.85. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 336 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44). The stock has a market cap of £509.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

