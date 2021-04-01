JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JSGI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 504 ($6.58). The company had a trading volume of 24,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,008. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 472.98 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.42.

In related news, insider Yuuichiro Nakajima purchased 471 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,623.47 ($3,427.58).

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.