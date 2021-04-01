Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Hits $33.32 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00005470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $33.32 million and $10.98 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 221.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00322336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.00750720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029938 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

