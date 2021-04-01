JulSwap (JULD) Price Up 4.2% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $93.79 million and $6.36 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,798,542 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

