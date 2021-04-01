Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

