JUST (JST) Price Up 57.7% Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $280.50 million and approximately $450.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00326820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00723295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.