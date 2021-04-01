JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 214.1% Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $2.95 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 214.1% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,780,933 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

