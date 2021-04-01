JustLiquidity Price Reaches $164.51 on Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $164.51 or 0.00278918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.18 or 0.00780233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029186 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

