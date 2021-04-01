Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up to $109.61

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.61, but opened at $122.72. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $112.19, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

In other news, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $2,260,643. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 357,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $18,749,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

