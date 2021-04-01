KardiaChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.25 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $216.50 million and $5.25 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00315483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00713535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00029598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KardiaChain

KardiaChain launched on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

