Kava.io Price Up 53.5% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $422.89 million and approximately $216.95 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for $7.23 or 0.00012214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00247594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.96 or 0.03487041 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00046548 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,389,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.