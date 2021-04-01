KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $870.69

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 870.69 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 867.40 ($11.33), with a volume of 66255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($11.33).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 833.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.