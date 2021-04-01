KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,186 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $186.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,480. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

