KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,306. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

