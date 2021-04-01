KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of KE worth $168,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $76,625,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

BEKE opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

