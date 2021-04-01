KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 8.7% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.17 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 55,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,909,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $5,486,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $76,625,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KE by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

