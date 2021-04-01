Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $6.88 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $540,872.27 and $32,459.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00011648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

