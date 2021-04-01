KeeperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $14.95 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $13.37 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $410.48 or 0.00695249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00789879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028757 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

