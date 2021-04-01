Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 780,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

