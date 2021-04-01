Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.01

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.69. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 432,830 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,185,760.40.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

