Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Kemper worth $40,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

