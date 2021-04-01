Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after buying an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period.

NYSE KMT opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

