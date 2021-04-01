KeyCorp Comments on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE BCEI opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.