Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.26

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.26 and traded as high as C$26.46. Keyera shares last traded at C$26.46, with a volume of 777,980 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Get Keyera alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.