Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $67,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.29. 25,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $122.76 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

