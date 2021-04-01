KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Market Capitalization Tops $102.37 Million

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $102.37 million and $1.11 million worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 20,747.1% higher against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.00784597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029177 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,360,742,925 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

