Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

