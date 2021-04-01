Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Up 224% This Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $439,156.76 and approximately $11,254.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 224% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 879.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

