Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,802,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Kinder Morgan worth $167,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 71,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 275,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 234,348 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 695,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 91,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

