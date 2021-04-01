King DAG Hits Market Cap of $28.53 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 91.9% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $108,862.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

