Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $18,694.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00063179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00322799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.18 or 0.00735553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029390 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

