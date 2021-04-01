Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.75

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.75 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 327.40 ($4.28). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 325.70 ($4.26), with a volume of 3,231,012 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.75. The company has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

