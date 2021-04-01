Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $39.32

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.32, but opened at $42.13. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 46,152 shares trading hands.

KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $13,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $7,588,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

