Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

