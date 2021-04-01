Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.3 days.

OTCMKTS KNVKF remained flat at $$49.00 during trading on Thursday. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. Kinnevik has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.52 and a current ratio of 35.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

About Kinnevik

There is no company description available for Kinnevik AB.

