Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.13

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $18.60. Kirin shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 13,847 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNBWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

