Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KSPHF stock remained flat at $$22.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

