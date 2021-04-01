Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KSPHF stock remained flat at $$22.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $28.01.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
