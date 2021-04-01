KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Up 214.6% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $77.07 or 0.00130390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $599.94 million and approximately $228.50 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 214.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00063734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00317807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.24 or 0.00785428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00089637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029046 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

