Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $481.38 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Klaytn has a market cap of $9.96 billion and approximately $481.38 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

